Sweet Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

BLOK opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

