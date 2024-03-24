Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $307.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

