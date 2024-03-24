Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $307.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

