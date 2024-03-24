Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

