Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMUX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunic by 5,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 418,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 281,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 171,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

