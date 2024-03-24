Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

