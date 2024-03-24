Sweet Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

