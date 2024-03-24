Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $75.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $913.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

