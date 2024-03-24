Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

