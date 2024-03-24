Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

