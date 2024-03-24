Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

