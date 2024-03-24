Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

