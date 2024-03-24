Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

