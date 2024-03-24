Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

