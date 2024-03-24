Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 5.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $55.25 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

