Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 42,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 173,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

