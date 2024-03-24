Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

