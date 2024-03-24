Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 279 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.
Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %
AMGN stock opened at $276.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.92. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
