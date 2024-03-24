Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $247.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

