Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $734.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $721.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.13. The firm has a market cap of $325.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

