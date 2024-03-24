Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

