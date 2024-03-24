Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunic by 2,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
