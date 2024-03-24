Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lazard

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.