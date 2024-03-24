Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.10 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,052.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

