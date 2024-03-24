Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 3,743,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

