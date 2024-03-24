Sun Communities’ (SUI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

