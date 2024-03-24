Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.17.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

