Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %
SMMF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $384.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
