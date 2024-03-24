Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

SMMF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $384.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

