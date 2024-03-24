Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $133.59 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007546 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00015900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,426.87 or 1.00308967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012166 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00150965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004785 USD and is up 36.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

