Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.56. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 20,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

