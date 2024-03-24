Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $239,425.01 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $239,425.01 and $9,778.12 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02420483 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,489.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

