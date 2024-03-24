Stratis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Stratis has a total market cap of $188.90 million and $5.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.24 or 0.05174446 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00082231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00018121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

