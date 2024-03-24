Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. 188,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.93. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.87 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

