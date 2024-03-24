Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.32. 6,256,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

