Stolper Co Sells 752 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stolper Co lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

