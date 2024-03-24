Stolper Co Sells 210 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

