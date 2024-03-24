Stolper Co Sells 146 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stolper Co lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
