Stolper Co Acquires 269 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stolper Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

