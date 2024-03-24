StockNews.com Upgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $39,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

