StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

NMIH opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. NMI has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,978. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

