StockNews.com Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after buying an additional 92,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,045,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,711,000 after buying an additional 193,443 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after buying an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.