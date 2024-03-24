StockNews.com Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,449. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

