StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 10.1 %

voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

