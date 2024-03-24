StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Up 10.1 %
voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
About voxeljet
