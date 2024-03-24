StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

