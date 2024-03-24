StockNews.com Downgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.60.

TTC opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $681,046. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Toro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

