StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

NYSE SCX opened at $15.83 on Thursday. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.