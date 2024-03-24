StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

