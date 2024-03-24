Stifel Nicolaus Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

