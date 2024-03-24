Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

