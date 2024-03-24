Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $55.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $55,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.